Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 5, 2024 1:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Witz - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cameron Mansson-Perrone - Morgan Stanley

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Alright, hello and welcome everyone. I’m Cameron Mansson-Perrone, Morgan Stanley music live event analyst.

With that, I want to welcome back Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer of Sirius XM. Jennifer, thanks for joining us.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you, Cameron. Good to be here again.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Let's start at the industry level. As you survey the music, audio, landscape. What are the big trends that you're observing today? And how are you positioning Sirius to take advantage of those trends?

Jennifer Witz

Yes, I was having an incredible moment and I think part of that is just the massive change in technology, obviously rise of AI, just proliferation of media content in general and rise of social media. Consumers are looking for something that fundamentally provides real human connection. And it's hard to pinpoint very specific things, but we've been doing this for 20-years, right? Providing really special experiences for our subscribers on the Sirius XM side of the business, and we just keep providing these really unique content opportunities.

So we have two channels now with Alex Hooper from Call Her Daddy and she was in the LA studios earlier this week doing her live call in show and John Mayer is there and she happened to run into him in the hall and said come on here. And so they had this