Terex: Maintaining Neutral Stance Due To Short-Term Uncertainty

Summary

  • Terex Corporation faces short-term revenue pressure due to weak demand driven across the business, despite contributions from ESG transactions.
  • The negative impact from volume declines is expected to further put pressure on the overall profitability in 2025.
  • Long-term prospects remain favorable, with tailwind from federal infrastructure spending and international market share gain opportunities.
  • Current valuation appears cheap but unreasonable given anticipated volume declines and higher interest expenses, posing further downside risk, leading to another hold rating on TEX stock.

The Thesis

As Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) exited the year 2024, its organic topline growth remained under pressure due to a softer demand environment for its products and services across both North American and European regions. However, the contribution from recent ESG

