The S&P 500 (SPY) had a solid session Wednesday with a 1% gain, but that still leaves it down 1.87% week-to-date. Meanwhile, across the pond in Europe, German equities are surging. Germany has unrolled significant fiscal changes this week which we discussed at
German Stock Surge
Summary
- The MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) has surged this week, with a 6.8% gain week-to-date.
- In fact, it is the largest three-day gain since November 2022 and ranks just shy of the 99th percentile across all three-day moves in the ETF's history.
- The three-day performance of EWG has outpaced SPY by 8.69 percentage points.
