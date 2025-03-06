Very quickly in 2025, it seems that the market euphoria that lifted the S&P 500 to fresh heights in the immediate aftermath of President Trump's re-election has faded to a narrative of concern, as geopolitical tensions rise
Toast Has Fallen Far Enough, It's Time To Buy Back In (Upgrade)
Summary
- Toast's stock has dropped ~20% from recent peaks in the mid-$40s, creating an opportune re-entry point. I'm upgrading the stock back to a buy rating.
- Though still not a cheap stock, Toast is now trading at a ~37x forward adjusted EBITDA multiple for ~40% expected EBITDA growth in FY25.
- Toast's Q4 revenue and ARR saw acceleration to a ~30% clip, despite a tough macro environment for restaurants.
- The company's expansion to hotels and retail is another reason to buy Toast while it's still in the early stages of capturing more of its $110 billion global market.
