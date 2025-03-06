Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashwin Kesireddy - VP, IR and Strategic Finance

Jay Chaudhry - Chairman and CEO

Remo Canessa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Mike Cikos - Needham

Shrenik Kothari - Baird

Roger Boyd - UBS

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Fatima Boolani - Citigroup

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research

Gray Powell - BTIG

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Peter Weed - Sanford C. Bernstein

Keith Bachman - BMO

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Zscaler Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ashwin Kesireddy, Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance.

Ashwin Kesireddy

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Zscaler second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO; and Remo Canessa, CFO.

Please note we have posted our earnings release and a supplemental financial schedule to our Investor Relations website. Unless otherwise noted, all numbers we talk about today will be on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. You will find the reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures in our earnings release.

I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the company's anticipated future revenue, annual recurring revenue, calculated billings, operating performance, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, free cash flow, dollar-based net retention rate, future hiring decisions, remaining performance obligations, income taxes, earnings per share, our objectives and outlook our customer responds to our products and our