Investment thesis: Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) has favorable external trends working in its favor, while the company's internal metrics continue to remain solid. It has become a growth company, when it comes to its earnings, but revenue growth is less than impressive, along
Greenbrier: Take Advantage Of 20% Share Price Pullback
Summary
- Greenbrier's recent 20% stock price pullback, solid fundamentals, and favorable market trends present a good re-entry point despite challenges in revenue growth and shrinking order backlog.
- Earnings have surged due to improved profit margins, but future growth depends on increasing sales, which in turn depends on the orders backlog, which is currently shrinking.
- Positive external factors, like the global energy landscape and European rail transport expansion, support potential long-term demand for Greenbrier's railcars.
- Risks include potential prolonged stock price decline due to potentially lower oil prices, global economic slowdown, higher interest rates, and Europe's stagnant industrial output since 2008.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.