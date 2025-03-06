Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Wasatch Global Investors is a 100% employee-owned investment manager founded in 1975 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Named after the nearby Wasatch Mountain Range, the firm brings unparalleled experience to U.S. and international micro-, small- and mid-cap investing with a culture that emphasizes collaboration, excellence and intellectual curiosity. Wasatch had $24.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Wasatch Global Investors is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.