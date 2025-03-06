Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call Transcript

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call March 5, 2025 3:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Wood - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

[Audio Gap] From Roku, Anthony. Great to have you here. Thank you for joining.

Anthony Wood

Thank you. It's great to be here.

Unidentified Analyst

So with that, let's get started. Roku has been and continues to be a leader in the global transition from linear TV to streaming. Anthony, you just delivered your first quarter with more than $1 billion in platform revenue. And in the U.S., The Roku Channel reached households with 145 million people. Anthony, where in the industry is the transition today? And what most excites you about the opportunity ahead for the company?

Anthony Wood

Sure. Well, hey, everyone. It's great to be here. I guess, first, I'll just say that like if you think about sort of the opportunity in streaming and Roku specifically, it's still early days. Most of the world does not stream television. They still get it over-the-air or satellite. And even in the U.S., big chunks of the industry have not moved to streaming. There's still $60-plus billion a year in advertising alone spend on linear -- still spend on linear TV, which is hard to imagine, but that's what happened.

So it's a big opportunity. And Roku is extremely well positioned. We're at the center of streaming. People start their streaming experience with the Roku experience on a Roku device. We announced last quarter that more than half of the U.S. broadband households use