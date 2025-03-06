Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Gunnar Hansen - Director, IR
Peter Gassner - CEO
Paul Shawah - EVP, Strategy
Brian Van Wagener - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Joe Vruwink - Baird
Saket Kalia - Barclays
Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler
Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets
Ken Wong - Oppenheimer
Brian Peterson - Raymond James
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo Securities
David Windley - Jefferies
Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI
Anne Samuel - JPMorgan
Ryan MacDonald - Needham
Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley
Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs
Jenny Cao - Truist Securities
Jeff Garro - Stephens
Steven Valiquette - Mizuho Securities
Dave Larsen - BTIG
Allan Verkhovski - Scotiabank
Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen
Peter Griffith - Citi
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Veeva Systems Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
And I would now like to turn the conference over to Gunnar Hansen, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Gunnar Hansen
Good afternoon, and welcome to Veeva's fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call for the quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. As a reminder, we posted prepared remarks on Veeva's Investor Relations website just after 1:00 p.m. Pacific today. We hope you have had a chance to read them before the call.
Today's call will be used primarily for Q&A. With me today for Q&A are Peter Gassner, our Chief Executive Officer; Paul Shawah, EVP, Strategy; and Brian Van Wagener, our Chief Financial Officer.
During this call, we may make
- Read more current VEEV analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts