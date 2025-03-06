Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call March 5, 2025 5:35 PM ET
Company Participants
Rafael Lizardi - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Beckman - Director, Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley
Joe Moore
Alright. Welcome back, everybody. I’m Joe Moore, Morgan Stanley semiconductor team. Very happy to have with us today from the management team of Texas Instruments, Rafael Lizardi, Senior VP and CFO; and Mike Beckman, Director of IR. Thanks, guys, for joining.
Rafael Lizardi
Good afternoon. Happy to be here.
Question-and-Answer Session
Q - Joe Moore
Thank you. So your capital management day just happened a couple of weeks ago and you basically remained on message with the objectives.
Rafael Lizardi
Yes. No, we are holding a steady hand, consistent message, as we’ve had the last few years. We’re going to maintain levels of CapEx to make a significant investment in manufacturing and technology, where we continue ramping our 300-millimeter wafer fabs in Texas and in Utah. And this year, we’re going to spend another $5 billion. Next year, it’s somewhere between $2 million and $5 million, depending on the opportunity. But in any market scenario, we envision getting back to trend line on our free cash flow per share growth, which is what we think, over the long term, drives value for investors.
Joe Moore
Great. Obviously, domestic internal capacity has been a big part of the strategy for the last several years. It seems like that’s probably helping you sleep at night a little bit these days, given all of the uncertainty around it. Can you talk generally about the importance of having that U.S. footprint, the benefit that you see in kind of a geopolitically challenging world?
Rafael Lizardi
Yes. No, especially in the
