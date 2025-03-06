Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call March 5, 2025 5:35 PM ET

Rafael Lizardi - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Beckman - Director, Investor Relations

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joe Moore

Alright. Welcome back, everybody. I’m Joe Moore, Morgan Stanley semiconductor team. Very happy to have with us today from the management team of Texas Instruments, Rafael Lizardi, Senior VP and CFO; and Mike Beckman, Director of IR. Thanks, guys, for joining.

Rafael Lizardi

Good afternoon. Happy to be here.

Q - Joe Moore

Thank you. So your capital management day just happened a couple of weeks ago and you basically remained on message with the objectives.

Rafael Lizardi

Yes. No, we are holding a steady hand, consistent message, as we’ve had the last few years. We’re going to maintain levels of CapEx to make a significant investment in manufacturing and technology, where we continue ramping our 300-millimeter wafer fabs in Texas and in Utah. And this year, we’re going to spend another $5 billion. Next year, it’s somewhere between $2 million and $5 million, depending on the opportunity. But in any market scenario, we envision getting back to trend line on our free cash flow per share growth, which is what we think, over the long term, drives value for investors.

Joe Moore

Great. Obviously, domestic internal capacity has been a big part of the strategy for the last several years. It seems like that’s probably helping you sleep at night a little bit these days, given all of the uncertainty around it. Can you talk generally about the importance of having that U.S. footprint, the benefit that you see in kind of a geopolitically challenging world?

Rafael Lizardi

Yes. No, especially in the