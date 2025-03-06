Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported better than expected earnings for its fourth fiscal quarter, driven by strong product growth and adoption of the company’s AI products. Snowflake continued to generate a ton of free cash flow in the fourth-quarter, although the software
Snowflake: A Top Cloud Growth Stock For 2025
Summary
- Snowflake reported strong Q4'25 earnings, with adjusted EPS of $0.30 and $987M in revenue, surpassing expectations and showing 28% Y/Y product revenue growth.
- Despite a slight decline in net retention rate, Snowflake's free cash flow grew 28% YoY, maintaining a robust 42% free cash flow margin.
- For FY 2026, Snowflake projects $4.28B in product revenues with a 24% Y/Y growth rate and a solid 75% gross margin.
- Shares currently trade 30% below the 3-year average P/S ratio and trade at a lower revenue multiplier than other Cloud/software companies.
- Risks include slowing top line growth, weakening customer monetization, and high stock-based compensation expenses, but the overall outlook remains positive.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.