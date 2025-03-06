Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) delivered a 57% increase in the number of FTTH customer relationships in 2024, and may benefit from the growth of the Fiber To The Home market, which could grow at close to 12.6% CAGR in the
Altice USA: Fiber Broadband Boom Could Push The Stock Price Up
Summary
- Altice USA reported a 57% increase in FTTH customer relationships in 2024, potentially accelerating future revenue and free cash flow growth.
- The company launched new video offerings and mobile device protections, which are expected to enhance future free cash flow.
- The Fiber To The Home market is projected to grow at a 12.6% CAGR, benefiting ATUS's business growth.
- Despite recent financial challenges, restructuring efforts and market growth suggest ATUS is undervalued and presents a buying opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.