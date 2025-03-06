FDG: Proven Returns Make This An Interesting Growth ETF

Nikola Lapenna
151 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • FDG is an actively managed ETF that invests in 30-45 mid- to large-cap growth companies and has outperformed the Russell 1000 Growth ETF benchmark since inception.
  • Despite skepticism towards actively managed ETFs, FDG has consistently beaten its benchmark with a 0.45% expense ratio, offering strong returns.
  • The fund's portfolio is distinct, focusing on consumer discretionary, reduced tech holdings, and smaller growth stocks, contributing to its outperformance.
  • FDG has a beta of 1.1, indicating higher volatility, but given the fund's outperformance, it's a good way to play the Russell Growth 1000 ETF.

Percentage growth concept

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

What is FDG?

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (also known as ETF) that invests in a concentrated portfolio of mid to large-cap growth companies with long-term capital

This article was written by

Nikola Lapenna
151 Followers
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in North American public equities that don't have a ton of hype. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. An avid golf fan, Nikola enjoys picking stocks that need a "mulligan"; a sluggish quarter that sees market sentiment trend downward doesn't scare Nikola. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FDG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FDG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News