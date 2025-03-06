Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Schwantes - Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations

Shelly Ibach - President and Chief Executive Officer

Francis Lee - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Alessandra Jimenez - Raymond James

Matthew Mccartney - Wedbush Securities Inc.

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Dan Silverstein - UBS

Operator

Welcome to Sleep Number's Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's call is being recorded. If anyone has objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would like to introduce Dave Schwantes, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Dave Schwantes

Good afternoon and welcome to the Sleep Number Corporation fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Thank you for joining us. I am Dave Schwantes, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. With me today are Shelly Ibach, our Chair, President and CEO; and Francis Lee, our Chief Financial Officer. This telephone conference is being recorded and will be available on our website at sleepnumber.com. Please refer to the details in our news release to access the replay.

Please also refer to our news release for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental financial information included in the news release or that may be discussed on this call. The primary purpose of this call is to discuss the results of the fiscal period just ended. However, our commentary and responses to your questions may include certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties outlined in our earnings news release and discussed in some detail in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC.

The company's actual future results