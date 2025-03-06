Verizon (NYSE:VZ) reported good earnings in the recent quarter and was able to beat the revenue estimates by $350 million. The dividend yield is also at a healthy 6.3% rate, which has increased the attraction of the stock for investors looking
Verizon: Don't Fall For This Dividend Play Right Now
Summary
- Verizon is giving a strong dividend yield of over 6%, which has attracted a lot of investors looking for a stable dividend income.
- However, Verizon stock has massively lagged the broader S&P 500 index for the past 1 year, 3Y, 5Y, and 10Y due to a very low EPS growth potential.
- Verizon has added 408K broadband net adds in the recent quarter, but the overall revenue growth projection remains quite modest.
- Verizon stock is trading at a good discount in comparison to AT&T when we look at forward PE ratio, but it is trading at almost similar EV to FCF ratio.
- For the current fiscal year, the consensus EPS projection is $4.68, which is equal to a mere 1.8% YoY growth and limits any strong bullish sentiment towards the stock.
