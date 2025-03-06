Shares of private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR) have had a difficult start to 2025, losing over 25% from their January highs. Still, even with this pullback, the stock is up 21% from last year, as the business reported stellar financial results in 2025. On Tuesday, shares
KKR: Overreaction To Modest Dilution Creates Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- KKR shares have dropped over 25% in 2025, but are still up 21% from last year due to strong financial results.
- KKR's issuance of mandatory convertible preferred shares aims to raise $1.5 billion, diluting shareholders by about 1% to invest in Strategic Holdings.
- Strategic Holdings' aggressive growth targets add complexity and potential volatility to KKR's earnings, raising concerns among investors.
- Despite recent sell-off and dilution, KKR's strong underlying performance and growth trajectory make it a "buy" with 10% upside potential.
