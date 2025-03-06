China Competes Within: Downgrading NIO To A Hold And Initiating Li Auto With A Buy
Summary
- Li Auto and NIO are two Chinese EV players that are on my radar for 2025.
- For the near-term, I favor Li Auto over NIO, considering Li Auto’s more attractive pricing and NIO’s higher risk from European tariffs.
- Li Auto is a more established name in terms of scale and profitability, and NIO continues to fight an uphill battle to expand globally and solve its high cash burn.
- I believe in NIO for the long run, but I don’t see near-term upside. On the other hand, I think Li Auto could see more upside from domestic demand.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Li Auto and NIO.
