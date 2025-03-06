AMD: Interesting Combination Of Growth And Valuation
Summary
- AMD's stock decline to $99 from $211 seems excessive; Wall Street analysts remain bullish, while Seeking Alpha analysts offer more moderate optimism.
- AMD's diversified business includes Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments, with Data Center showing the most promise despite lagging behind Nvidia.
- Financially strong, AMD expects high double-digit growth in revenue and EPS, driven by their new MI350X architecture.
- Fair Value estimated at $129.1, suggesting a 30% upside; strategy involves a half-position now, adding more if stock drops below $88 or shows clear reversal.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.