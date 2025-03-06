Do you know that during the dot-com bubble, the energy equity sector even showed positive performance? More specifically, it initially suffered from the market downturn, but then entered a distinct bull market, clearly diverging from the rest of the S&P 500. I
XLE Could Benefit From The S&P 500's Mean Reversion
Summary
- Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF has more momentum compared to its peers, thanks to a 3.28% dividend yield, but it holds fewer stocks in its portfolio.
- The market is experiencing a cyclical rotation from high P/E sectors like tech to low P/E sectors like energy and real estate.
- A similar imbalance to the dot-com bubble, which was followed by a subsequent increase in energy stock prices.
- Despite the outperformance of value stocks in the S&P 500, XLE has yet to outperform the benchmark index, indicating a strong technical divergence.
- I don't expect stellar performance from XLE but see it as a valuable part of the ongoing sector rotation.
