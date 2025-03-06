Credo Technology: The Post-Earnings Correction Is Likely Overblown

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Credo Technology's stock is severely undervalued, trading at a 0.52x adjusted PEG ratio, significantly lower than the industry average, despite strong revenue and EPS growth.
  • The company reported a substantial revenue increase of 87% QoQ and 154% YoY in Q3, beating consensus estimates by 12.17%, and EPS by 36.53%.
  • Credo's growth is driven by high demand for faster, energy-efficient connectivity and AI infrastructure, with promising future revenue diversification reducing customer concentration risks.
  • Even the major investment banks that lowered their price targets wait for a massive expansion from here, and I concur.
  • Despite competition and potential risks, Credo's strong fundamentals and growth prospects make it a "Buy," with the recent price dip presenting a buying opportunity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Глобальная связь и модернизация интернет-сети в умном городе. Концепция будущего беспроводного цифрового подключения 5G и социальных сетей

senkaya/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

I published my first and only article on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) stock about a month ago, noting if its business keeps growing at the pace we saw

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.22K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRDO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRDO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRDO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News