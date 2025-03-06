YBTC Still Has A Mammoth Yield Of 55%, But Risks Remain
Summary
- Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF offers a high yield of nearly 55% with weekly distributions, but underperforms Bitcoin due to its capped upside and complex options strategy.
- The fund's distributions are primarily return-of-capital, making it tax-efficient but volatile, with income dependent on Bitcoin's volatility.
- Compared to MAXI, YBTC's capped upside limits its potential, making it less attractive despite its higher yield and frequent payouts.
- Aggressive investors might consider a small allocation in YBTC, but conservative investors should avoid it; I rate YBTC a hold.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAXI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.