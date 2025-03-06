YBTC Still Has A Mammoth Yield Of 55%, But Risks Remain

John Bowman
4.18K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF offers a high yield of nearly 55% with weekly distributions, but underperforms Bitcoin due to its capped upside and complex options strategy.
  • The fund's distributions are primarily return-of-capital, making it tax-efficient but volatile, with income dependent on Bitcoin's volatility.
  • Compared to MAXI, YBTC's capped upside limits its potential, making it less attractive despite its higher yield and frequent payouts.
  • Aggressive investors might consider a small allocation in YBTC, but conservative investors should avoid it; I rate YBTC a hold.

Cylinder shapes forming a graph shape with rotating bitcoins bouncing on top

J Studios

Introduction

Recently, I covered a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) income fund called MAXI. After that article, I began to hear about other Bitcoin income ETFs, and in particular the Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.18K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAXI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YBTC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on YBTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YBTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News