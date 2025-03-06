As one who grew up reading Peter Lynch's investment philosophies, I am a big proponent of investing in what you know. It is with this philosophy in mind that makes me question the value of the YieldMax™ Universe
YMAX: Paying Extra Management Fees For No Good Reason
Summary
- YieldMax™ Universe Fund lacks a coherent investment theme and holds a mix of tech, crypto, and unrelated sectors, making it inefficient and erratic.
- YMAX charges a 0.29% management fee on top of acquired expenses for a 1.28% gross expense ratio, while offering no real diversification or strategic value.
- Individual YieldMax funds should be chosen based on specific market conditions and stock performance, rather than holding a mixed bag like YMAX.
- Investors should seek thematic ETFs or individual YieldMax funds for better performance and control, avoiding YMAX's indiscriminate and costly approach.
