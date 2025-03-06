This is a follow-up on my previous thesis on Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT). I downgraded my rating from a sell to a strong sell as back then, I didn't anticipate a major risk that is about to
Riot Platforms' AI/HPC Ambitions Could Be Derailed Under A Bitcoin Collapse (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I have downgraded Riot Platforms, Inc. to a strong sell due to anticipated inflation risks impacting Bitcoin's performance, similar to 2022.
- I foresee rising inflation due to tariffs and government cost-cutting measures, which could delay interest rate cuts until 2026. Historically, Bitcoin has struggled in such environments.
- With $1.7 billion in Bitcoin holdings, a 50% price drop could wipe out $850 million in long-term assets.
- While Riot has promising energy assets, it has yet to secure AI/HPC hosting deals. Meanwhile, competitors like TeraWulf and Core Scientific are getting ahead.
- I expect Riot's stock to decline significantly, potentially bottoming near $3 per share, unless the company liquidates Bitcoin reserves before inflation pressures mount.
