Riot Platforms' AI/HPC Ambitions Could Be Derailed Under A Bitcoin Collapse (Rating Downgrade)

Deep Value Investing
5.27K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • I have downgraded Riot Platforms, Inc. to a strong sell due to anticipated inflation risks impacting Bitcoin's performance, similar to 2022.
  • I foresee rising inflation due to tariffs and government cost-cutting measures, which could delay interest rate cuts until 2026. Historically, Bitcoin has struggled in such environments.
  • With $1.7 billion in Bitcoin holdings, a 50% price drop could wipe out $850 million in long-term assets.
  • While Riot has promising energy assets, it has yet to secure AI/HPC hosting deals. Meanwhile, competitors like TeraWulf and Core Scientific are getting ahead.
  • I expect Riot's stock to decline significantly, potentially bottoming near $3 per share, unless the company liquidates Bitcoin reserves before inflation pressures mount.

Bitcoin in recession global market crisis stock red price drop arrow down chart fall, Money losing moving economic inflation deflation investment loss crash, 3d rendering

KanawatTH

This is a follow-up on my previous thesis on Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT). I downgraded my rating from a sell to a strong sell as back then, I didn't anticipate a major risk that is about to

This article was written by

Deep Value Investing
5.27K Followers
Small deep value individual investor, with a modest private investment portfolio, split approx. 50%-50% between shares and call options. I have a B.Sc. in aeronautical engineering and over 6 years of experience as an engineering consultant in the aerospace sector. The latter statement is not relevant in any way whatsoever to my investment style, but I thought to add it for self-indulgent purposes. I have a contrarian investment style, highly risky, and often dealing with illiquid options. How illiquid? Well, you can land a Jumbo on the spread and still have clearance for take-off. From time to time, I buy shares, mostly to not be categorized as a degen by my fellow investor friends, therefore the 50%-50% allocation. My timeframe tends to be between 3-24 months.I like stocks that have experienced a recent sell-off due to non-recurrent events, particularly when insiders are buying shares at the new lower price. This is how I often screen through thousands of stocks, mainly in the US, although I may own shares in banana republics. I use fundamental analysis to check the health of companies that pass through my screening process, their leverage, and then compare their financial ratios with the sector, and industry median and average. I also do professional background checks of each insider who purchased shares after the recent sell-off. I use technical analysis to optimize the entry and exit points of my positions. I mainly use multicolor lines for support and resistance levels on weekly charts. From time to time I draw trend lines, taken for granted, in multicolor patterns. Note: I tried to keep my introduction as real, and authentic as possible. I dislike empty suits, high-level BS, deep-level BS, unnecessary jargon, and self-indulgent, third-person written introductions with an air of superiority.Thanks for reading my introduction!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News