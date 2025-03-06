Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) stock shot up as much as 35% after its earnings were released two weeks ago. I'm assuming a big reason for the short-squeeze was the $1.8 billion Alani Nu (a high-growth energy drink company) acquisition, which caught many
Celsius: Acquisition Hype Is Gone, But The Buying Opportunity Is Back
Summary
- Celsius Holdings' stock surged 35% post-earnings due to the $1.8 billion Alani Nu acquisition but has since returned to pre-earnings levels around $26.
- The Alani Nu acquisition, valued at $1.65 billion after tax benefits, offers growth potential and market expansion despite integration risks.
- Celsius trades at a lower forward earnings multiple than Monster Beverage, with higher expected growth rates, making its valuation attractive.
- Execution risks remain, but the acquisition expands Celsius's market and cash flow potential, supporting debt repayment and future acquisitions.
