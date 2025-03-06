Over the last couple of years, there have been numerous small-cap biopharma companies that have seen their stocks plunge. Last year, I covered one of these names, 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS), that was a major favorite of high profile ETF
908 Devices Makes Key Divestiture (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- 908 Devices' stock surged after announcing a $70 million desktop portfolio sale, doubling its cash position and improving financial stability.
- The company will now focus on its handheld device business, expecting 11% to 15% revenue growth in 2025 with acceleration in 2026.
- MASS management believes losses will be significantly reduced with the new structure, with positive cash flow next year.
