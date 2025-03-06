Contango Ore (NYSE:CTGO) is a gold mining company that uses the DSO (Direct Shipment of Ore) business model to minimize their environmental impact, their development costs and their time to production. While this method has the above-mentioned merits, it
Contango Ore: A Compelling Contrarian Opportunity
Summary
- Contango Ore's DSO model minimizes environmental impact and costs, but shipping ore and hedging issues have increased production costs and shareholder concerns.
- Despite setbacks, higher gold prices could extend Manh Choh's mine life, and weather-related delays at Willow Creek will eventually resolve, boosting growth prospects.
- The Johnson Tract property acquired from HighGold offers significant growth potential, positioning Contango as a potential multi-mine producer in Alaska with promising future prospects.
- CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse's successful track record in Alaska and multiple potential catalysts make Contango Ore a compelling contrarian investment opportunity, particularly due to recent stock price declines.
