Alibaba Unveils AI Model To Rival DeepSeek

New AI contender

Chinese companies are continuing to make big strides in artificial intelligence, as Alibaba (BABA) unveiled its latest reasoning model with fewer parameters than existing models. Alibaba claims that the new model more or less matched the performance of DeepSeek's R1 breakthrough and OpenAI's cost-efficient o1 mini.



What's new: Alibaba's new model, called QwQ-32B, was developed with 32B parameters (referring to the training data that enables the model to generate desired outputs). The company's Qwen team evaluated the model across a range of benchmarks to assess its mathematical reasoning, coding and general problem-solving. The team claimed QwQ-32B can achieve performance comparable to DeepSeek's R1, which boasts 671B parameters.



The launch sent the company's Hong Kong-listed shares soaring 8.4% on Thursday, while its ADRs (BABA) are up 3% premarket in the U.S. The new model comes as Alibaba announced a commitment to invest more than $52B in its cloud computing and AI infrastructure over the next three years. This major investment would exceed the tech giant's total AI and cloud spending over the past decade.



Bigger picture: Another notable release from China is the new general AI agent called Manus, which claims to outperform OpenAI's Deep Research on some metrics when performing tasks. The launches this week follow the Chinese government's pledge to step up support for emerging technologies such as AI and quantum computing, ensuring self-sufficiency. These new developments indicate that China is gaining steam in the global AI race, and is showing no signs of slowing down.