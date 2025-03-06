Dutch Bros: Dripping With Success

Mar. 06, 2025 5:30 AM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS) StockBROS
Fountainhead
2.14K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Dutch Bros has a strong brand identity, with a unique customer friendly model suggesting continued growth over the next decade.
  • It has market leadership in suburban coffee chains, appealing to several demographics.
  • The company is reasonably priced at 8x forward sales, growing at 24%.
  • With less than 1,000 stores in just 12 states, it has underpenetrated the market and has a long runway of growth left.

Making fresh espresso coffee.

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS), the fast-growing coffee chain with 30% revenue growth in 2024, has reached a crossroads where its estimated revenue growth of 24% in 2025 and its stock price,

This article was written by

Fountainhead
2.14K Followers
Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager for over 3 decades, with a 5 Star TipRanks rating in the top 3%.I love to find great, undervalued, best-in-class companies using the same fundamental analysis and strategies used by Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BROS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BROS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BROS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BROS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News