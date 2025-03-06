Cronos (CRON), a Canadian cannabis LP, reported improved Q4 2024 results last Tuesday (02/27). The company showed an improvement in revenues, profit, and free cash flow. The company’s 50% joint venture with GrowCo is driving results, as well as the
Cronos Reports Improved Q4 2024 Financials With Revenues From GrowCo
Summary
- Cronos reported a 27% increase in revenues YOY for Q4 2024.
- The company is now reporting revenues from its 50% ownership of GrowCo.
- The company reported increasing profits and free cash flow for the quarter.
- Cronos’ stock price is up 4.6% over the last twelve months.
- I rate the company as a Hold for now due to sector weakness.
