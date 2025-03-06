Gold Demand Trends: Full Year 2024

World Gold Council
707 Followers
(75min)

Summary

  • The average Q4 price of US$2,663/oz was also a record and yielded an annual average price of US$2,386/oz (+23%).
  • The combination of record gold prices and volumes produced a Q4 value of US$111bn. This took 2024 over the line to reach the highest-ever annual value of US$382bn.
  • Growth in both mine production and recycling contributed to the increase in total supply of gold.
  • Demand from high net worth investors remained healthy, but contrasted with profit-taking in some areas of OTC investment.
  • Central banks and ETF investors likely to drive demand with economic uncertainty supporting gold’s role as a risk hedge, but on the flipside, keeping pressure on jewellery.

Stacks of gold bars forming an oval shape

J Studios

Gold demand hits new record in 2024

Central banks and investors drive market strength

Total gold demand (including OTC investment) rose 1% y/y in Q4 to reach a new quarterly high and contribute to a record annual total of

This article was written by

World Gold Council
707 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News