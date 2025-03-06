Traeger, Inc. (COOK) recently incorporated IoT technologies and new apps to control the company's wood pellet grills. Given the expected growth in the IoT kitchen system market, COOK will most likely experience certain revenue growth and FCF
Traeger: IoT Boom, FCF, And Cheap
Summary
- Traeger, Inc. is expected to see revenue and FCF growth due to IoT integration and restructuring efforts, enhancing operational efficiency and market position.
- The company's strong patent portfolio and unique wood-fired flavor offerings provide a competitive edge in the growing U.S. BBQ grill market.
- Investments in IoT and app technologies are likely to boost user engagement and revenue, with the IoT kitchen system market projected to grow at 15% CAGR.
- Despite potential risks from operations in China and changing consumer trends, the upside potential outweighs the downside, making COOK a buy at current prices.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COOK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.