Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund: Mispriced And Solid Enough For A Buy
Summary
- Q4, 2024 earnings came in much lower than what was reported in the prior quarter.
- Theoretically, this might indicate elevated risk and potentially unsustainable earnings.
- Yet, the underlying driver for the decline is something that all BDCs have experienced, including MSDL's closest peers such as BXSL and KBDC.
- Currently, MSDL trades at a P/NAV of ~1.0x.
- In my view, this is unjustified and the actual value is higher.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSDL, KBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.