Eurozone Consumption Shows No Sign Of Acceleration As Retail Sales Fall In January

Summary

  • Eurozone's retail sales are now 0.6% below the peak observed in September.
  • The decline in January indicates that the gradual downward trend in retail sales persists despite notable gains in purchasing power.
  • This aligns with our expectations for a weak start to the year for eurozone GDP.

By Bert Colijn

Retail sales showed signs of recovery during the first three quarters of 2024. However, this gradual improvement began to decline in September. January marks the fourth consecutive month without growth in sales volumes, with the eurozone's retail sales

