Nvidia: Obviously Undervalued, For Good Reason, But Not For Long

Summary

  • NVIDIA is incredibly undervalued, with markets overestimating recent headwinds.
  • The company's fundamentals remain strong, with continued earnings growth and a competitive edge in AI technology.
  • Risk factors include growth slowdown, tariff impacts, increasing competition from China and AMD, and significant insider selling.
  • Despite these challenges, NVIDIA's leadership in AI and potential for future growth make it a compelling buy near the $100 mark.
Thesis Summary

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is down around 15% since its all-time high. Even the latest earnings beat wasn't enough to spark a rally in the market's number-one AI darling.

With the latest pull-back, it's official; NVIDIA is undervalued.

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

