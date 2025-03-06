This ETF is different from traditional ETFs. Traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day. This ETF will not. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example: You may have to pay more money
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Q4 2024 Review
Summary
- Fidelity®Blue Chip Growth ETF is a domestic equity growth strategy with a large-cap bias.
- For the quarter, the exchange-traded fund's net asset value gained 8.48% and its market price rose 8.28%, topping the 7.07% advance of the benchmark Russell 1000® Growth Index.
- Looking ahead to 2025, the economy appears better than we expected and, despite somewhat stubborn inflation, our outlook seems stable.
