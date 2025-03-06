Moderna: Patent Litigation Win Masks Underperformance, Unlikely To Pay Out

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • Moderna, Inc.'s stock surged 16% yesterday after a German court ruled Pfizer and BioNTech may have violated Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine patent, potentially leading to compensation.
  • Despite the ruling, Pfizer and BioNTech will appeal, while previous court decisions have invalidated related patents, complicating Moderna's legal victory.
  • MRNA's business struggles post-pandemic, with declining revenues and few new products, have made litigation a potentially critical revenue source, which I'd call a red flag.
  • The ongoing legal battles resemble other prolonged patent disputes, highlighting the challenges in monetizing groundbreaking technologies like mRNA and CRISPR.
  • If Moderna had released ten products since 2022, instead of one, it's unlikely that yesterday's news would have moved its share price, but this reflects the new reality of messenger-RNA, a technology that hasn't lived up to the hype — yet.

Large group of people surrounding an oversized gavel

J Studios

Investment Overview

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock surged by ~16% in trading yesterday, as news broke that a court in Germany had ruled that Pharma giant Pfizer (PFE) and its development partner for

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.07K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MRNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News