Credo Technology: Broken Uptrend, Worth Watching

ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Shares of Credo Technology declined this week despite the company reporting strong fiscal Q3 2025 results and providing guidance for Q4 2025 that was well above the Street consensus.
  • Negative industry sentiment and the recent correction of high-growth tech stocks are the likely culprits, and Credo's valuation is also asking for a lot of growth.
  • Credo is delivering exceptional growth and exceeding expectations, and it is a stock worth watching.
  • Demand from hyperscalers should continue to be a tailwind in the following quarters.
  • Potential risks for the company and its share price are discussed as well as a potential long position entry plan.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Businessman failure in the hands of businessmen. the graph downtrend, bear stock market, economic crisis, or recession.

sompoch sivakosit/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Credo Technology (NASDAQ:CRDO) declined significantly in the last few weeks and even a stellar earnings report did not help improve investor sentiment. I see this as a consequence of industry group movements

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader
9.06K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Growth Stock Forum which features: a model portfolio of 15-20 names updated regularly, a top picks list of up to 10 stocks that are expected to perform well in the current calendar year, trading ideas that target both short-term and medium-term moves, and chat with community dialogue and for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRDO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRDO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News