Update On MicroVision - Convertible Note And Operations
Summary
- MicroVision's debt reduced by $12.25M through convertible note conversion; new equity offering adds 18M shares, bringing total share count to 242M.
- Q4 cash expected at $67M, but with a high quarterly burn rate, cash may dwindle to $12.3M by the end of 2025.
- Revenue expectations for 2025 seem overstated; the company struggles to secure customers and achieve significant sales, raising doubts about future performance.
- I maintain a sell rating on MVIS stock, anticipating Q4 results will further deteriorate revenue prospects and confirm inability to reach the $34M revenue target.
