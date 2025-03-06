Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) did not disappoint when it made its earnings presentation for the fourth quarter a week ago. The net-lease real estate investment trust offers passive income investors a very strong 6% dividend yield that is well covered
Realty Income: The More It Drops, The More I'll Buy
Summary
- Realty Income Corporation offers a strong 6% dividend yield, well-covered by adjusted funds from operations, with potential growth in the data center market.
- The REIT's AFFO grew 26% YoY in Q4, driven by acquisitions, notably the $9.3 billion Spirit Realty Capital transaction.
- Realty Income's diversification efforts, including potential data center acquisitions, aim to sustain AFFO growth and enhance its asset mix.
- The REIT's stable 75% AFFO payout ratio and consistent dividend growth over 29 years make it a reliable choice for passive income investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.