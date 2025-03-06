Belden: More Upbeat On This Connection Player

Mar. 06, 2025 11:18 AM ETBelden Inc. (BDC) StockBDC
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Belden has improved its strategic focus and organic growth in 2024, making it a more attractive investment despite past execution issues.
  • The company’s revenues are split between Industrial Automation Solutions and Enterprise Solutions, with the former being both larger and more profitable.
  • Despite a challenging time, Belden's debt reduction and strategic acquisitions position it well for future growth, even if an $8 earnings per share target is not met this year.
  • Shares are reasonably valued at 15 times realistic earnings, making them a buy below $100, especially with potential for further capital allocation improvements.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Tangle of Multi Colored Wire

PM Images

In May of last year, I called Belden (NYSE:BDC) a well-positioned business which was not executing well. The networking and connectivity solutions business at the time was struggling amidst inventory de-stocking trends, yet seemed to execute softly in the long haul, given a

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.64K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BDC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News