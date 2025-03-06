Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BADFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCPK:BADFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anne Foster - Interim Director, Investor Relations

Rob Blackadar - President and CEO

Rob Dawson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Anshul Agarwal - CIBC

Sean Jack - Raymond James

Ian Gillies - Stifel

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Badger Infrastructure Solutions Limited Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this event is being recorded today, March 6, 2025, and will be made available Investor section of Badger’s website. I would now like to turn the call over to Anne Foster, Director of Investor Relations.

Anne Foster

Thank you, Debbie. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Anne Foster, Badger’s Interim Director of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call this morning are Badger’s President and CEO, Rob Blackadar, and our CFO, Rob Dawson.

Badger’s 2024 fourth quarter earnings release, MD&A and financial statements were released after market closed yesterday and are available on the Investor Relations section of Badger’s website and on SEDAR+.

We are required to note that some of the statements today may contain forward-looking information. In fact, all statements made today which are not statements of historical fact are considered to be forward-looking statements. We make these forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions that we consider to be reasonable.

However, forward-looking statements are always subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information about material assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may be relevant to such forward-looking statements, please refer