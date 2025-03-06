Investment Approach Fidelity® Equity-Income Fund is a diversified domestic equity strategy that seeks reasonable income. In pursuing this objective, the fund also will consider the potential for capital appreciation. The fund seeks a yield for its shareholders that exceeds
Fidelity Equity-Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
Summary
- For the quarter, the fund returned -2.68%, underperforming the -1.94% advance of the benchmark, the Russell 3000® Value Index.
- U.S. value stocks were driven by a sturdy U.S. economy, anticipated policy changes after the November elections and the potential for artificial intelligence to drive transformative change.
- Given the high market valuations at the end of 2024, we're interested in opportunities in areas that haven't experienced significant outperformance, such as mid-caps, while maintaining our conservative approach to investing.
