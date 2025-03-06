Strathcona Resources Ltd. (STHRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:STHRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Angie Lau - Treasurer

Adam Waterous - Executive Chairman

Kim Chiu - President, SCR Cold Lake

Connor Waterous - Chief Financial Officer

Dale Babiak - Chief Operating Officer

Seamus Murphy - President, Strathcona Lloydminster Conventional

Ryan Tracy - President, Strathcona Lloydminster Thermal

Conference Call Participants

Jenna Weir - TD Cowen

Greg Pardy - RBC Capital Markets

Patrick O'Rourke - ATB Capital

Dennis Fong - CIBC World Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Ina and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call of Strathcona Resources Ltd. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I now introduce Angie Lau, Treasurer of Strathcona to open the conference and introduce the speakers. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Angie Lau

Welcome to the Q4 2024 conference call of Strathcona Resources Limited. Yesterday, Strathcona released its fourth quarter and annual 2024 results. We encourage our investors to visit Strathcona's website and review the disclosure materials in detail.

Today's call will be focused on taking questions from analysts. Please note that all commentary made by today's speakers are subject to the same advisories regarding forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures as can be found in yesterday's press release and our other disclosure materials.

On today's call, we have from our management team: Adam Waterous, Executive Chairman; Connor Waterous, Chief Financial Officer; Connie De Ciancio, Chief Commercial Officer; Dale Babiak, Chief Operating Officer; Kim Chiu, President of Strathcona Cold Lake; Al Grabas, President Strathcona Montney; Seamus Murphy, President, Strathcona Lloydminster Conventional; Ryan Tracy, President, Strathcona Lloydminster Thermal. With that in keeping with our practice we will take all our materials as read and we would now like to jump straight to