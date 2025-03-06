I begin my coverage of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) with a buy rating. The stock's nearly 10% average annualized return over the past 3 years and dividends above 2% per annum, coupled with strong financial performance and extremely high solvency, make this one of
Fastenal: Promising Pick For Long-Term Investors Who Value Sustainability And Business Model Quality
Summary
- I rate Fastenal as a buy due to its strong financial performance, high solvency, and nearly 10% annualized return over the past 3 years.
- Fastenal's diversified product portfolio, efficient operations, and high-quality earnings make it a top pick for long-term investors, despite minor shortfalls in net profit margin and stability ratio.
- While Fastenal is not debt-free, its low-interest payments and strong operating cash flow ensure it remains solvent and liquid, mitigating market risk.
- EPS growth range of 7-9% is expected in the 3-year perspective.
