Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCQX:EDVMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Garman - VP of IR

Ian Cockerill - CEO

Guy Young - CFO

Djaria Traore - EVP of ESG & Supply Chain

Conference Call Participants

Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Ovais Habib - Scotiabank

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Ian Rossouw - Barclays

Anita Soni - CIBC

Felicity Robson - Bank of America

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Endeavor Mining's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Webcast. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. For those who wish to ask a question, please dial into the phone line. Please note that due to time constraints, we will be prioritizing questions from covering analysts. Today's conference call is being recorded and a transcript of the call will be available on Endeavor's website tomorrow.

I'd now like to hand the call over to Endeavor's Vice President of Investor Relations, Jack Garman.

Jack Garman

Hello everyone and welcome to Endeavor's Q4 and full year 2024 results webcast. Before we start, please note our usual disclaimer. On the call today, I'm delighted to be joined by Ian Cockerill, Chief Executive Officer, Guy Young, Chief Financial Officer and Djaria Traore, Executive Vice President of Operations and ESG.

Today's call will follow our usual format. Ian will first go through the highlights, Guy will present the financials and Djaria will walk you through our operating results by mine before handing back to Ian for his closing remarks. We'll then open the lineup for questions.

With that, I'll now hand over to Ian.

Ian Cockerill

Thanks very much, Jack, and hello to everyone joining us on the call today. I'm proud to