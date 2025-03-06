Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philip Riley - CFO

Bobby Riley - Chairman and CEO

John Suter - COO

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Derrick Whitfield - Texas Capital

John White - ROTH Capital

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Riley Exploration Permian Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Philip Riley, CFO. Please go ahead.

Philip Riley

Good morning. Welcome to our conference call covering fourth quarter 2024 results. I'm Philip Riley, CFO. Joining me today are Bobby Riley, Chairman and CEO, and John Suter, COO.

Yesterday, we published a variety of materials which can be found on our website under the investors section. These materials in today's conference call contain certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

We'll also reference certain non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations to these appropriate GAAP measures can be found in our supplemental disclosure on our website.

I'll now turn the call over to Bobby.

Bobby Riley

Thank you, Philip. Good morning and welcome to our Q4 2024 earnings call. We had an exceptional year by all measures, and I'm extremely proud of what our team has accomplished. At the