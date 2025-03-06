Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Lance Casson - Manager of Investor Relations

Scott Stauth - President

Robin Zabek - Chief Operating Officer of E&P

Mark Stainthorpe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Pardy - RBC Capital Markets

Dennis Fong - CIBC

Manav Gupta - UBS Financial

Patrick O'Rourke - ATB Capital Markets

Menno Hulshof - TD Securities

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

John Moyle - JPMorgan

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. We would like to welcome everyone to Canadian Natural's 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. Please note that this call is being recorded today, March 6, 2025 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Lance Casson, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lance Casson

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you, this morning, for joining Canadian Natural's 2024 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call. As always, before we begin, I'd like to remind you of our forward-looking statements, and it should be noted that in our reporting disclosures, everything in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated, and we report our reserves and production before royalties.

Also, I would suggest that you review our advisory section in our financial statements that includes comments on non-GAAP disclosures. Speaking on today's call will be Scott Stauth, our President, Robin Zabek, our Chief Operating Officer of E&P, and Mark Stainthorpe, our Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, in the room with us this morning is Jay Froch, CEO of Oil Sands, and Victor Darel, Senior Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer.