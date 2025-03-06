BRC Inc.: Energy Drink Launch May Turn Out Challenging

Summary

  • BRC Inc.’s coffee business shows mixed results. The DTC business is declining, offset by underlying wholesale growth. Profitability has improved well, but a recent coffee price surge causes future pressure.
  • BRC launching the Black Rifle Energy branded energy drink in Q4 with Keurig Dr Pepper distribution, but the launch may have major competitive challenges.
  • Despite ambitious financial targets, I remain on the BRCC sidelines for now due to uncertain future earnings.

Founded in 2014 by U.S. veterans, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) sells coffee as well as related accessories and merchandise under the Black Rifle Coffee brand. The company sells to major wholesale customers such as Walmart (

