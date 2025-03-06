Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been a moderate performer over the past year, adding 10%, though shares have been steadily drifting lower over the past six months, amid fears results are as good as they can be.
Radian Group: Attractive Even With Peak Earnings Likely Past (Upgrade)
Summary
- Radian Group shares have dipped below my $32.50 buy target, making now a good time to buy.
- Radian reported strong financials in 2024, with a 0% loss ratio and a solid 13.4% return on equity.
- Despite rising default rates, high home prices, and low unemployment limit losses, making Radian's shares attractive after the recent pullback.
- With a 3.1% dividend yield and robust capital returns, I upgrade Radian shares to a buy with a $35.50 target.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.