Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has been a highly volatile electric-vehicle stock since its SPAC deal in 2021, but the EV company is seeing robust underlying business trends. In the fourth quarter, Rivian Automotive posted
Rivian: Cash And Investments Account For 61% Of Market Value
Summary
- Rivian Automotive posted a positive gross profit in Q4 2024, driven by $260 million in regulatory credit sales and lower production costs.
- Despite a disappointing 2025 delivery forecast, Rivian's strong balance sheet, with $7.7 billion in cash and a $6.6 billion government loan ensures funding security.
- Rivian's valuation is attractive at 1.7x sales, significantly lower than Tesla's 7.3x, offering a better risk/reward ratio.
- The investment thesis is supported by Rivian's robust capital position, potential for re-rating, and competitive edge in the U.S. electric vehicle market.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.